Arkansas rises to No. 21 in College Football Playoff rankings

It marks the Hogs' best-ever CFP ranking

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Arkansas moved up to No. 21 in the latest edition of the College Football Playoff rankings released Tuesday.

The Razorbacks (7-3) climbed four spots from their previous ranking after defeating LSU 16-13 in overtime in Baton Rouge.

For the Hogs, it marks their best ranking ever by the College Football Playoff committee, and matches where Arkansas currently stands in the AP Poll. In the Coaches Poll, the Hogs sit at No. 22.

2️⃣1️⃣ our best ever ranking in the #CFBPlayoff rankings! pic.twitter.com/bHtauXiXHH — Arkansas Razorback Football (@RazorbackFB) November 17, 2021

The top four teams in the CFP rankings remained unchanged this week, with undefeated Georgia at No. 1, Alabama at No. 2, Oregon at No. 3, and Ohio State at No. 4.

Cincinnati, Michigan, Michigan State, and Notre Dame make up the following four teams in that order.

Other teams from the SEC in the CFP rankings include Ole Miss at No. 12, Texas A&M at No. 16, and Mississippi State at No. 25.