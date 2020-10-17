Arkansas defense explodes in win over Ole Miss

Hogs come up with seven turnovers in 33-21 win

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — It's a whole new Razorback team under Sam Pittman. It only took Arkansas four games to match last year's win total, notching their second win of the year in a 33-21 romp over Ole Miss.

Before kickoff, the news was mixed. Offensive weapons Rakeem Boyd and Treylon Burks were back in the mix, while defensive stalwarts Bumper Pool and Montaric Brown were unable to play. Right away, Burks and Boyd were a big part of the offensive game plan. After a quick Arkansas three an out, the much-hyped Ole Miss offense quickly drove to inside the Arkansas five. The Hogs held strong, and forced a fumble on fourth and goal, recovered by Jalen Catalon.

The Hogs had to punt, but Ole Miss was called for roughing, and Arkansas ran with the break, going 95-yards on 11 plays before Rakeem Boyd punched it in for the first score of the game. Treylon Burks came up with a big 56 yard catch and run to jumpstart the drive.

Once again, the Arkansas defense was the story of the first half. Ole Miss had scored in every quarter they played before coming to Fayetteville. But on Saturday, the Rebels couldn't muster a point in the first half.. Walk-on Hudson Clark picked up his first career interception, and Arkansas turned that into a field goal. Next Ole Miss possession, Catalon came out of nowhere for the pick six, and that's when things really started snowballing. The defense forced a turnover on downs and two punts, the offense picked up another field goal, and Arkansas went in to the break with a 20-0 lead.

The start of the second half mirrored the first. Once again, Ole Miss drove inside the Arkansas five. And once again, the Hogs held, forcing a turnover on downs on their own goal line. The offense couldn't get anything going, and Ole Miss finally boke through. Matt Corral hit Elijah Moore from ten yards out to cap a ten play, 56-yard drive and cut the Arkansas lead to 20-7 with 4:35 to play in the third.

That's when things went off the rails. Franks fumbled, but Arkansas got the ball right back thanks to a Greg Brooks interception. Then Franks threw a pick, and AGAIN the Hogs defense stepped up, with Hudson Clark nabbing his second interception on the game. The Hogs went three and out, and Ole Miss opened the fourth quarter with a touchdown, cutting the lead to 20-14.