Arkansas vs. Missouri game postponed due to COVID-19

The Arkansas vs. Missouri game for Saturday, Nov. 28 has been postponed due to COVID-19 within the Razorback program. Another date for the game has not been set.

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — The Arkansas vs. Missouri football game scheduled for Nov. 28 has been postponed due to a combination of positive tests, contact tracing and subsequent quarantining of individuals within the Arkansas football program, according to a spokesperson with the SEC. 

A future date for the game has not been set. 

Vanderbilt will play Missouri at 12:00 p.m. on the SEC Network. This is a rescheduling of a game postponed on October 17. 

“As we continue to adapt to the current realities, it important to remain flexible as we move forward in the final weeks of the season,” said SEC Commissioner Greg Sankey.  “Contact tracing continues to be the biggest contributing factor to game interruptions.  We will continue to manage the remaining weeks of the football schedule to allow for as many games to be played as possible.”

Please check back for updates to this developing story. 

