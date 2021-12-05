Arkansas lands Oklahoma WR transfer Jadon Haselwood

Former 5-star was No. 1 overall receiver recruit in 2019 class and led Sooners in receiving in 2021 season.

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark — The wide receiver room in Fayetteville just added a big-time talent.

Former Oklahoma wide receiver Jadon Haselwood announced Sunday on Twitter that he is transferring to Arkansas.

The commitment is a significant win in the transfer portal for Sam Pittman and his staff, as Haselwood was the top wide receiver recruit in the country in the 2019 class (per 247Sports).

In addition, Haselwood was the Sooners' leader in receptions and receiving touchdowns in the 2021 regular season, registering 39 catches for 399 yards and 6 TD's.

Haselwood already had a connection to the Razorbacks in the form of running backs coach Jimmy Smith. Smith served as Haselwood's head coach at Cedar Grove High School in Georgia.

Smith took to social media to celebrate the news.