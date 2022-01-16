Arkansas lands LSU defensive back transfer Dwight McGlothern

Hogs receive second defensive transfer commit of the day.

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — For the second time in one day, the Razorbacks have added a talented transfer from the SEC West on the defensive side of the ball.

LSU defensive back Dwight McGlothern Jr. announced his commitment to Arkansas on Sunday.

The Baton Rouge native was a four-star prospect in the 2020 class reverses the trend of Arkansas defensive backs going to LSU, after Greg Brooks and Joe Foucha chose to transfer to the Tigers.

A rising junior, McGlothern was expected to be the only returning starting cornerback for LSU. He played in 10 games this past season, tallying 32 tackles, six passes defended, and an interception against Florida.

McGlothern is the second defensive player from the SEC West to commit to Arkansas in a time span of four hours.

Earlier on Sunday, Arkansas landed the commitment of Alabama linebacker Drew Sanders.

I am excited to announce that I will continue my football career at the University of Arkansas!! Signed and ready to go to work!! #GoHogs — Drew Sanders (@Drew_16Sanders) January 16, 2022

The sophomore linebacker played in 14 total games for the Crimson Tide, appearing in seven games each of the previous two seasons.

This past season, he tallied 24 tackles, one sack and two pass deflections, while also appearing in the CFP National Championship game for Alabama.

A native of Denton, Texas, Sanders was a 5-star recruit coming out of high school, rated as the No. 22 overall player and the No. 1 rated ATH in the 2020 class, according to the 247Sports composite rankings.