Razorback Football

Arkansas lands JUCO defensive tackle transfer Taylor Lewis

Lewis joins from College of the Canyons (Calif.) and will have two years of eligibility.
Credit: Twitter/@Taydotmoney_

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Sam Pittman and the Razorbacks have added another reinforcement to the Arkansas defensive line for next season.

Arkansas landed on Tuesday a commitment from junior college defensive tackle Taylor Lewis. 

The 6-3, 295-pound lineman spent three years at College of Canyons (Calif.) and will have two years of eligibility with the Hogs.

Lewis is coming off a season in which he registered 18 tackles and 1.5 tackles for loss in six games. 

The Chicago native is listed as a three-star prospect according to 247Sports and chose the Razorbacks over offers from schools like Auburn, Missouri and Nebraska.

