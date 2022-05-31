Arkansas lands JUCO defensive tackle transfer Taylor Lewis

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Sam Pittman and the Razorbacks have added another reinforcement to the Arkansas defensive line for next season.
Arkansas landed on Tuesday a commitment from junior college defensive tackle Taylor Lewis.
The 6-3, 295-pound lineman spent three years at College of Canyons (Calif.) and will have two years of eligibility with the Hogs.
Lewis is coming off a season in which he registered 18 tackles and 1.5 tackles for loss in six games.
The Chicago native is listed as a three-star prospect according to 247Sports and chose the Razorbacks over offers from schools like Auburn, Missouri and Nebraska.