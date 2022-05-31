Arkansas lands JUCO defensive tackle transfer Taylor Lewis

Lewis joins from College of the Canyons (Calif.) and will have two years of eligibility.

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Sam Pittman and the Razorbacks have added another reinforcement to the Arkansas defensive line for next season.

Arkansas landed on Tuesday a commitment from junior college defensive tackle Taylor Lewis.

I have fought , clawed and prevailed through every obstacle imagined . God has forgiven me , restored me , and guided me 🙏🏾 for that reason alone I am standing here today……TURN THAT DAMN JUKE BOX ON ! 100000% Committed to @RazorbackFB 📍🐗💯 pic.twitter.com/6jLbtF20Vi — TayLew🥷🏽 (@Taydotmoney_) May 31, 2022

The 6-3, 295-pound lineman spent three years at College of Canyons (Calif.) and will have two years of eligibility with the Hogs.

Lewis is coming off a season in which he registered 18 tackles and 1.5 tackles for loss in six games.