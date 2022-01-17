Arkansas lands commitment from South Florida QB transfer Cade Fortin

Fortin started his career at North Carolina before spending the past two seasons at USF.

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — A day after landing two transfer commits on defense, Arkansas dipped back into the transfer portal Monday for a quarterback.

The Razorbacks landed a commitment from South Florida grad transfer quarterback Cade Fortin, who shared the news on Twitter.

2 Corinthians 5:7

Grateful for the opportunity to continue to play the game I love!! Let’s Go @RazorbackFB !! #woopig pic.twitter.com/cm1eVf3nm6 — Cade Fortin (@Cade410) January 17, 2022

Fortin began his career at North Carolina as 3-star commit from North Gwinnett High School in Georgia. He appeared in four games as freshman in 2018, including two starts. In his time with the Tar Heels, he tallied 388 passing yards, 76 rushing yards, and one passing and rushing touchdown each.

From there, he transferred prior to the 2019 season, choosing USF over Syracuse, Kansas and Vanderbilt.

Limited by injury in 2020, Fortin only saw action in two games against Cincinnati and Tulsa.

This past season, Fortin played in five games, seeing the majority of action in starts in the team's first two games against NC State and Florida. For the season, Fortin went 25-for-48, for 183 yards and two interceptions, while totalling 37 rush yards and two rushing touchdowns on nine carries.

Cade Fortin USF Graduate Transfer QB Highlight Tape - 2 years of eligibility - https://t.co/zwLHwcN88L — Cade Fortin (@Cade410) December 3, 2021