Arkansas kicker Cam Little named FWAA Freshman All-American

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Cam Little earned an honor Monday that no other Arkansas kicker has ever received.
The Football Writers Association of America named Little a Freshman All-American.
Little becomes the first Razorback kicker and the 11th player in program history to earn FWAA Freshman All-American honors, which started in 2001. The Arkansas kicker also landed on the SEC All-Freshman team back in December.
The Moore, Okla. native finished the 2021 season perfect on extra point attempts, going 46-for-46, while making 20 of his 24 field goal attempts.
Arguably his most memorable field goal of the season came in November in Baton Rouge, hitting a 37-yard attempt in overtime to defeat LSU 16-13.
His 20 field goal makes are the third most in a single season for a Hog, matching Todd Wright's mark from 1989.
Little also tallied 106 total points on the season, marking just the sixth 100-point season for a Razorback kicker.
Here's the list of Arkansas players who have earned FWAA All-American honors:
2021 – Cam Little, K
2020 – Jalen Catalon, DB
2015 – Dre Greenlaw, LB
2013 – Alex Collins, RB, Hunter Henry, TE
2010 – Alvin Bailey, OL
2005 – Jonathan Luigs, OL, Felix Jones, KR, Darren McFadden, RB
2001 – Shawn Andrews, OL, Lawrence Richardson, DB