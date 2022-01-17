Arkansas kicker Cam Little named FWAA Freshman All-American

Little becomes the first Razorback kicker and 11th player in program history to earn that honor.

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Cam Little earned an honor Monday that no other Arkansas kicker has ever received.

The Football Writers Association of America named Little a Freshman All-American.

20 made field goals ✅

Team-best 106 points ✅

Hit em with The Griddy after a walk-off FG ✅

11th Hog all time to earn @TheFWAA Freshman All-American ✅@cameronglittle is just getting started! pic.twitter.com/8exCzLVsqf — Arkansas Razorback Football (@RazorbackFB) January 17, 2022

Little becomes the first Razorback kicker and the 11th player in program history to earn FWAA Freshman All-American honors, which started in 2001. The Arkansas kicker also landed on the SEC All-Freshman team back in December.

The Moore, Okla. native finished the 2021 season perfect on extra point attempts, going 46-for-46, while making 20 of his 24 field goal attempts.

Arguably his most memorable field goal of the season came in November in Baton Rouge, hitting a 37-yard attempt in overtime to defeat LSU 16-13.

Cam Little kicked the game-winning FG in OT and hit the griddy in Baton Rouge 😳



The Boot belongs to @RazorbackFB ‼️ pic.twitter.com/rKOivSRDqs — SEC Network (@SECNetwork) November 14, 2021

His 20 field goal makes are the third most in a single season for a Hog, matching Todd Wright's mark from 1989.

Little also tallied 106 total points on the season, marking just the sixth 100-point season for a Razorback kicker.

Here's the list of Arkansas players who have earned FWAA All-American honors:

2021 – Cam Little, K

2020 – Jalen Catalon, DB

2015 – Dre Greenlaw, LB

2013 – Alex Collins, RB, Hunter Henry, TE

2010 – Alvin Bailey, OL

2005 – Jonathan Luigs, OL, Felix Jones, KR, Darren McFadden, RB