Arkansas football will kick off season against Georgia

Full SEC schedule to be released Monday at 6PM

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — At long last, the Hogs know an opponent. Arkansas will open the Sam Pittman era September 26th at home against Georgia, where Pittman was coaching last season.

The first week of games was announced Monday at 2 p.m. on the Paul Finebaum Show. The full slate of SEC contests will be released during a live special on the SEC Network Monday at 6 p.m.

It's been a long wait for the Hogs, who learn of their schedule on what is also their first day of practice. The SEC is the last of the conferences to release a schedule. Arkansas has been scheduled to kick off the season at home on September 5th against Nevada, but due to COVID-19, the SEC will only play conference games in 2020, with the start date pushed to September 26th.

Arkansas will play five home games and five road games this season and adds Georgia and Florida to the schedule to replace non-conference games.