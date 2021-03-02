Arkansas football to take on Arkansas State at War Memorial Stadium in 2025

Red Wolves are part of a new amendment with War Memorial Stadium.

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark — Arkansas football has announced that for the first time ever it will take on Arkansas State at War Memorial Stadium in 2025.

The program has also agreed to bring two additional games to Little Rock in upcoming seasons.

The new agreement between Arkansas Athletics and the Arkansas Department of Parks, Heritage and Tourism will run through 2025. With the addition of games at War Memorial Stadium, previously scheduled games with Missouri will move back to Razorback Stadium in Fayetteville.

“We are grateful to the Arkansas Department of Parks, Heritage and Tourism and War Memorial Stadium for working with us to be able to host some historic in-state matchups at War Memorial Stadium, while also allowing us to host Southeastern Conference games on our campus,” Arkansas Vice Chancellor and Director of Athletics Hunter Yurachek said.

We've signed a new amendment with War Memorial Stadium.



We'll play UAPB, Western Carolina and Arkansas State in Little Rock and Missouri in Fayetteville.https://t.co/X54oTUERGy — Arkansas Razorback Football (@RazorbackFB) February 3, 2021

Future Razorback Football Schedule Additions/Adjustments

2021

October 23 UAPB at Arkansas (Little Rock)

November 27 Missouri at Arkansas (Fayetteville)



2023

September 2 Western Carolina at Arkansas (Little Rock)

November 25 Missouri at Arkansas (Fayetteville)



2024

August 31 UAPB at Arkansas (Little Rock)

September 14 UAB at Arkansas (Fayetteville)