Arkansas football planning to return on time

Yurachek tells Board of Trustees team hopes to start practice in mid-July

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — As Arkansas begins the process of re-opening, athletics remain on the shelf for now. But there is hope for that to change in the near future.

Arkansas Athletics Director Hunter Yurachek told the Board of Trustees in a virtual meeting on Monday that the University of Arkansas football team is planning on practicing again in mid-July, and opening the season as scheduled in September.

Yurachek also spoke on preventative measures that are being considered, from disinfecting the stadium to social distancing policies.

For now, these are just plans, and nothing is set in stone. The Razorbacks would have to be cleared by both the government and the SEC to resume practices, and a lot still has to happen for the regular season to start that is beyond Yurachek and the university's control.