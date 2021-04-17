Arkansas football holds annual spring game

Red Team comes from behind to beat the White team, 30-20

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Sam Pittman didn’t get to hold spring practices or a spring game during his first off season as head coach at Arkansas. This year has been different, and now the second-year head coach wraps up his first spring camp with his first spring game at Arkansas.

In front of fans, cheerleaders, and the band for the first time in over a year, the Razorbacks went to work, playing four quarters of what vaguely resembled a football game, albeit with some tweaks in format and the occasional do-over, as this is still essentially a practice.

The Red team, featuring the first team defense and the second team offense, went down 17-3 early. KJ Jefferson hit two deep touchdowns to Mike Woods and Treylon Burks to put the White team (first team offense, second team defense) up big. Malik Hornsby and the Red squad battled back to tie things up at halftime, 20-20 behind a TD run from TJ Hammonds and a toss from Hornsby to John David White. Second half, all Red team, as they pulled off the comeback, holding the White team scoreless and rolling to a 30-20 victory, with a fourth quarter featuring a lot of third team looks on offense and defense.

Arkansas football spring game is underway! pic.twitter.com/HsaYqKmTms — Tyler Cass (@5NEWSTyler) April 17, 2021