Arkansas finishes ranked No. 21 in final AP Poll

Razorbacks are included in final rankings for first time since 2011 season.

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — For the first time in a decade, the Razorbacks are in the final AP Poll of the season.

Arkansas checked in at No. 21 Tuesday morning in the final set of rankings released after the national championship game.

It represents the Hogs' first time in the season's final rankings since they finished No. 5 after the 2011 season.

9️⃣ Wins ✅

🏆🏆🏆🏆 ✅

Ranked in the final AP Poll for the first time in a decade ✅ pic.twitter.com/EZb0uyZbv9 — Arkansas Razorback Football (@RazorbackFB) January 11, 2022

Arkansas moved up one spot from its previous ranking after defeating Penn State 24-10 in the Outback Bowl.

That victory marked the Hogs' first bowl win since 2016, and capped a 9-4 season, Arkansas' first with at least nine wins since 2011, when Arkansas finished 11-2.

Georgia finished the season ranked No. 1 in the AP Poll after defeating Alabama 33-18 in Monday night's CFP National Championship Game. The win captured the Bulldogs' first national title since 1980.

The Crimson Tide finished ranked No. 2, with Michigan, Cincinnati and Baylor rounding out the top five in that order.