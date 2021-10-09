Arkansas-Auburn to air on CBS

The game is scheduled for an 11 am CT kick off at Razorback Stadium.

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark — For the second time this season, fans will be able to watch the Hogs on CBS.

Arkansas will host Auburn on October 16 at Razorback Stadium, and the game will air on 5NEWS as part of a CBS doubleheader. The second leg will feature the last two unbeaten teams in the SEC, when 6-0 Kentucky visits 6-0 Georgia at 2:30 p.m. CT.

The Razorbacks' first appearance on CBS this season came in their Southwest Classic win over Texas A&M, coming away with a 20-10 victory in Arlington.

Both the Hogs and Tigers will be looking to bounce back after Week 6 defeats.

Arkansas fell in heart-breaking fashion in Oxford to Ole Miss 52-51, after a failed 2-pt attempt with no time on the clock that would have won the game.

As for Auburn, they fell at home 34-10 to the same Georgia team that beat Arkansas two games ago.