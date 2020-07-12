Alabama Game Kickoff Time and TV Network Announced

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — The Southeastern Conference has announced Arkansas’ home game against Alabama on Saturday, Dec. 12 will kick off at 11 a.m. CT and air on ESPN.

The 2020 SEC football season is comprised of a 10-game conference-only schedule and the SEC Football Championship Game will be played December 19 at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, rescheduled from the original date of December 5. The Southeastern Conference will utilize December 19 as a playing date for football games rescheduled during the 2020 season due to the impact of COVID-19 and has established parameters that allow for the adjustment of game opponents.