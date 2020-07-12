x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »

Fort Smith/Fayetteville News | 5newsonline KFSM 5NEWS | Get the local news and weather where you live from 5NEWS. Covering Fort Smith, Fayetteville, Bentonville, and all of Northwest Arkansas and the River Valley.

Razorback Football

Alabama Game Kickoff Time and TV Network Announced

Alabama and Arkansas to kickoff at 11 a.m.

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — The Southeastern Conference has announced Arkansas’ home game against Alabama on Saturday, Dec. 12 will kick off at 11 a.m. CT and air on ESPN.

The 2020 SEC football season is comprised of a 10-game conference-only schedule and the SEC Football Championship Game will be played December 19 at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, rescheduled from the original date of December 5. The Southeastern Conference will utilize December 19 as a playing date for football games rescheduled during the 2020 season due to the impact of COVID-19 and has established parameters that allow for the adjustment of game opponents.

Kickoff and television arrangements:
* Home games in bold
Sept. 26: Georgia (SEC Network), 3 p.m. CT
Oct. 3: at Mississippi State (SEC Network Alternate), 6:30 p.m. CT
Oct. 10: at Auburn (SEC Network), 3 p.m. CT
Oct. 17: Ole Miss (ESPN2), 2:30 p.m. CT
Oct. 31: at Texas A&M (SEC Network), 6:30 p.m. CT
Nov. 7: Tennessee (SEC Network), 6:30 p.m. CT
Nov. 14: at Florida (ESPN), 6 p.m. CT
Nov. 21: LSU (SEC Network), 11 a.m. CT
Dec. 5: at Missouri (SEC Network), 11 a.m. CT
Dec 12: Alabama (ESPN), 11 a.m. CT

RELATED: Hogs blow 14 point 4th quarter lead; fall to Mizzou

RELATED: SEC makes Alabama game official