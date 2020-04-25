Agim drafted by Broncos

Razorback defensive lineman goes to Denver in the third round

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — As most expected, McTelvin "Sosa" Agim became the first Razorback drafted in 2020, going in the third round to the Denver Broncos with the 95th overall pick.

Agim was one of the bright spots in a difficult couple of years for the Arkansas defense, leading the teams in sacks and tackles for a loss during his senior season.

Agim was highly regarded out of high school, the number one ranked recruit in the state of Arkansas while at Hope. ESPN ranked him the number 11 overall player in the country coming out of high school.