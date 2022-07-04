Four-star ATH Micah Tease commits to Arkansas

The Tulsa, Okla. native marks the second commitment of the day for the Razorbacks.

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — The recruiting trail provided more 4th of July fireworks for the Razorbacks, as they picked up a massive commitment Monday.

Micah Tease, a 4-star athlete out of Tulsa, Okla., is the newest verbal commit to Arkansas' class of 2023. Tease chose the Hogs over Notre Dame, USC and Texas A&M.

The Booker T. Washington High School product stands at 5-foot-11, 180 pounds and is rated as the No. 152 player according to the 247Sports Composite rankings.

Those rankings also rate Tease as the No. 11 ATH in the country, and the No. 4 player in the state of Oklahoma.

By adding Tease, the Razorbacks now have 20 verbal commits in the 2023 cycle. Tease is the second commitment of the day for the Hogs, following the announcement from 3-star offensive lineman Paris Patterson out of East St. Louis Ill.

Both Tease and Patterson made official visits to Arkansas on the weekend of June 24th before committing to the Hogs just two weeks later.