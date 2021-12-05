21 Arkansas selected to the Outback Bowl

Brett McMurphy says Hogs to take on Penn State in the Outback Bowl in Tampa Bay

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — According to college football insider Brett McMurphy, #23 Arkansas football was selected to the Outback Bowl where they will take on Penn State. The game will be played on January 1st at 11 a.m. in Tampa Bay.

ESPN will carry the game from Raymond James Stadium. Arkansas has never played in the Outback Bowl.

This will be the first time the Razorbacks are playing in a bowl game since the 2016 Belk Bowl.