Razorback defensive lineman Isaiah Nichols entering transfer portal

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Razorback defensive lineman Isaiah Nichols is entering the transfer portal.

The redshirt senior will not play in the Liberty Bowl for Arkansas.

The Springdale alum started in all 12 games this past season for the Razorbacks, posting 16 total tackles including one tackle for loss.

Across his career at Arkansas, Nichols started 23 of the 49 games he appeared in, registering 80 total tackles, 6 tackles for loss, and 2.5 sacks.