FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Incoming Hog freshman Jersey Wolfenbarger was named the Arkansas Girls Basketball Gatorade Player of the Year, announced today. With her win in 2019-20, Wolfenbarger joins an elite club of multiple time winners, including Christyn Williams, Jordan Danberry, Tyler Scaife, Morgan Hook, Shekinna Stricklen, and Kelly Johnson. Sasha Goforth, who will play alongside Wolfenbarger this season, was the Gatorade Player in the state of Arkansas following the 2018-19 season.

The accolades continue to roll in for Wolfenbarger, who arrives on the Hill as one of the most decorated incoming players in Razorback Women’s Basketball history. On the national level, Wolfenbarger was named a McDonald’s All-American, a Jordan Brand Classic Invitee and was selected as one of five players that will have a shot at one of Team USA’s three vacant roster spots for the U19 World Cup. At the state level, Wolfenbarger garnered Arkansas player of the year honors from the Arkansas Democrat Gazette, Max Preps and the Arkansas Basketball Coaches Association. At the time of her signing, Wolfenbarger was the number seven overall player and top ranked wing in ESPN’s HoopGurlz 2021 recruiting rankings.