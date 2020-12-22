Musselman to miss Abilene Christian game due to COVID-19 protocols

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Arkansas head coach Eric Musselman will miss tonight’s game versus Abilene Christian due to COVID-19 protocols. Associate head coach David Patrick will serve as head coach in Musselman’s absence.

Musselman was informed this morning that a men’s basketball staff member tested positive for COVID-19 and all those considered close contacts, including Musselman, are now following quarantine guidelines. Coach Musselman will follow the SEC’s Return to Activity and Medical Guidance Task Force guidelines.