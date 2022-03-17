Upset denied: (4) Arkansas holds off (13) Vermont 75-71 in NCAA Tournament 1st Round

Razorbacks advance to play (12) New Mexico State in Saturday's Round of 32.

The Razorbacks will continue dancing!

4-seed Arkansas held of 13-seed Vermont's upset bid Thursday night in Buffalo, with the Hogs coming away with the 75-71 victory in the first round of the NCAA Tournament.

Stanley Umude led the way for Arkansas with a team-high 21 points. JD Notae (17), Devo Davis (14) and Jaylin Williams (13) also scored in double figures for the Hogs. All of Notae's points came in the second half, while Williams finished with a double double by hauling 10 rebounds to go with his scoring total.

Each team started off shooting well from downtown, with three of the first four baskets for each team coming from three-point range.

Davis had the hot start early for Arkansas, scoring 8 of the team's first 16 points on 3-for-3 shooting from the field.

Shots from Davis, Jaylin Williams and Stanley Umude (after an Umude block on the other end) were part of a 7-0 run that gave Arkansas its first lead of the game, from down 17-13 to up 20-17.

That marked the start of a 21-10 run for the Hogs as they entered the break with a 34-27 lead. Davis led the way with 10 points in the first half, while Umude added nine and Williams added seven.

Davis, Umude and Williams combined to shoot 11-for-19 in the first half while the rest of the team shot 2-for-10 from the field.

Noteworthy was the fact Arkansas held a lead at halftime despite its leading scorer, JD Notae, being held scoreless in the first 20 minutes (0-for-4 FG) and being in foul trouble with two first half fouls.

After Notae opened the scoring in the second half with his first basket of the game, he quickly picked up his third foul soon after on a charge call in the first two minutes of the game.

That foul sent Notae to the bench until the 15:17 marker.

After the Hogs took a 36-27 lead, Vermont went on a 12-0 run, punctuated by a Ryan Davis three-pointer to give the Catamounts a 39-36 lead, at which point Notae re-entered the contest.

Notae was able to find his rhythm, scoring 14 second-half points, while Umude and Davis continued to hit timely shots though.

It was an offensive rebound and put back to beat the shot clock by Au'Diese Toney that gave Arkansas a 65-58 lead with under five minutes that may have proved one of the biggest plays of the half.

While Vermont managed to stay close, the Hogs were able to keep them at an arm's length the rest of the way.

A three from Ben Shungu pulled Vermont to within two, 73-71 with 13 seconds left, but Notae hit clutch free throws for the Hogs to hold on for the victory.