Top-50 recruit Chance Moore headed to Arkansas

First commitment for Musselman's class of 2021

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Eric Musselman has his first commitment for 2021, and it's a big get for the hoop Hogs. Guard Chance Moore, a four-star prospect and #44 on ESPN's top-100, announced his choice in a tweet on Saturday.

The 6-foot-5 wing from McEachern High School in Georgia had his pick of SEC schools, reportedly choosing the Hogs over strong pushes from LSU, Georgia, and Alabama. Moore made the decision while visiting Fayetteville over the weekend.

Musselman managed a top five recruiting class in 2020 with his four nationally-ranked in-state gets. Now, 2021 is off to a to start behind Musselman's first big-time out of state commitment while at Arkansas.