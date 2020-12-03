Three-point barrage carries Arkansas into SEC Tournament second round

Razorbacks take down Vanderbilt behind big shooting night

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — It doesn't take a huge imagination to think about where Arkansas would be this season if Desi Sills shot all year like he did in the opening round of the SEC Tournament.

Sills started the game a perfect 5-of-5 from long distance while the Razorbacks knocked down 11 3-pointers as they eliminated Vanderbilt with a 86-73 victory.

Arkansas will take on South Carolina at approximately 8:00 p.m. on Thursday night.