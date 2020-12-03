x
razorback-basketball

Three-point barrage carries Arkansas into SEC Tournament second round

Razorbacks take down Vanderbilt behind big shooting night
Credit: Arkansas Sports Information

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — It doesn't take a huge imagination to think about where Arkansas would be this season if Desi Sills shot all year like he did in the opening round of the SEC Tournament.

Sills started the game a perfect 5-of-5 from long distance while the Razorbacks knocked down 11 3-pointers as they eliminated Vanderbilt with a 86-73 victory.

Arkansas will take on South Carolina at approximately 8:00 p.m. on Thursday night.

Mason Jones, who was named the SEC's co-player of the year by the media, finished with 22 points while Sills added 20 and Isaiah Joe added 18 for the Razorbacks.