Strong second half propels Arkansas over Missouri 88-71

Hogs outscore Tigers by 24 in second half to sweep the regular season series.

COLUMBIA, Mo. — The Razorback women's basketball completed the regular season sweep of Missouri on Sunday, winning in 88-71 in Columbia.

Arkansas trailed 41-34 at halftime, but outscored the Tigers by 24 points in the second half to claim the victory.

Four Razorbacks scored in double figures, paced by Amber Ramirez with 25 points (4-for-8 from 3-point range) and Samara Spencer with 22 points.

Sasha Goforth added 18 points while Jersey Wolfenbarger tallied 12 points. The game marked a return to the lineup for Spencer and Wolfenbarger after they missed Thursday's win over Auburn due to sickness.

Key areas for Arkansas included rebounding, beating Mizzou 49-37 on the boards, and points in the paint, where the Hogs outscored the Tigers 42-32.