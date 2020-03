The 2020 Men's Basketball Tournament has been canceled due to coronavirus fears.

The SEC has announced it is canceling the remainder of the SEC Men's Basketball Tournament in Nashville.

"Based on the latest developments and the continued spread of the coronavirus (COVID-19), the Southeastern Conference today announced the cancellation of the remainder of the 2020 Men’s Basketball Tournament in Nashville," the SEC tweeted.

The Razorbacks were scheduled to play South Carolina Thursday night.