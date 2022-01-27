x
Razorback Basketball

Razorbacks upset #12 LSU

Arkansas takes down the Tigers for third straight win
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — On Thursday, Arkansas took down #12 LSU, 90-76. The Razorbacks have now won three straight games and sit 4-3 in SEC play. 

Amber Ramirez had a team high 25 points. The Hogs offense hit 13 three pointers and shot 54% from beyond the arc.

SEC freshman of the week, Samara Spencer, had a career high 20 points on 50% shooting. The Razorbacks had four shooters in double-figures. 

On the defensive end Arkansas held LSU with just four three pointers all night. The Tigers, who lead the SEC in scoring, shot just 38%. 

For the second straight season the Hogs upset a team coached by Kim Mulkey. Arkansas beat #4 Baylor in December of 2020. 

Arkansas will be back in action Monday night when the team travel to Knoxville to take on #4 Tennessee. 

