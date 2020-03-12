Moses Moody leads Hogs over UT Arlington

Knocking off UT Arlington, the Hogs moved to 3-0 for the fourth straight year.

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — On Wednesday Arkansas knocked off UT Arlington 72-60 to move to a perfect 3-0 on the season. This is the Hogs ninth consecutive win over the Mavericks.

The offense started the night slow but began to find their groove after five straight points from JD Notae. The Hogs took an eleven point lead into halftime thanks to twelve points from Moses Moody and strong defense inside the perimeter.

Arkansas is now 19-1 under Eric Musselman in games that they've led at halftime.

The second half saw the Hogs grow their biggest lead of the game. Moody continued to shine leading the way with a game high 24 points.

It was also a strong night for the Razorback defense posting eight steals and five blocks in the winning effort. The Hogs were able to put up over 20 points off UT Arlington turnovers.