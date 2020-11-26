Razorbacks romp in season opening win

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Many wondered if the 2020 basketball season would ever begin, but Arkansas left no questions Wednesday night, downing Mississippi Valley State 142-62.
This one was close for about the first five minutes or so. The Delta Devils were keeping things close with turnovers and a couple threes, then Conner Vanover hit a layup with 14 minutes left in the first that sparked a 26-0 run that ended things everywhere but the clock. The Hogs hit seven threes in that stretch, three from Vanover and four from Vance Jackson.
At halftime, Arkansas led 61-30. Four Hogs were already in double digits, and nine different Razorbacks scored in the first half alone.
Arkansas didn't lose a beat in the break, starting the second half with a quick 16-0 run. Vanover with a three with 11:36 left to play, and all that was left was to see just what kind of program records the Hogs could set for scoring.
When it was all said and done, the performance goes down as the highest scoring effort in an Arkansas season opener ever, and the Hogs second highest scoring game all-time (behind the166 they dropped on Alliant International in 1989). They'll try and build on that fresh 1-0 record Saturday at 5pm, when North Texas comes to Bud Walton Arena.