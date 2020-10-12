Razorbacks roll to win over Southern

Arkansas men take care of Jaguars 79-44 despite short notice

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — A couple days ago, this game didn't exist, but now it goes down as a W. The Arkansas men took care of business at home against Southern Wednesday night, dispatching the Jaguars 79-44.

Arkansas was originally set to play Tulsa, but got word last weekend that the Golden Hurricane would be unavailable due to COVID-19 issues. So the Hogs scrambled, and connections between Musselman's staff and the coaches at Southern led the Jaguars to Bud Walton Wednesday night.

Southern was overmatched from the start, and never led in this game. An early run put the Hogs up 18-4 just minutes in, and they never looked back. Southern managed to hit some shots to trim the lead to ten, but Arkansas used back to back JD Notae layups to start a 15-0 run to really pull away, capped by a thunderous Moses Moody slam, and took a commanding 42-20 lead into halftime.