Razorbacks roll to win over Southern

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — A couple days ago, this game didn't exist, but now it goes down as a W. The Arkansas men took care of business at home against Southern Wednesday night, dispatching the Jaguars 79-44.
Arkansas was originally set to play Tulsa, but got word last weekend that the Golden Hurricane would be unavailable due to COVID-19 issues. So the Hogs scrambled, and connections between Musselman's staff and the coaches at Southern led the Jaguars to Bud Walton Wednesday night.
Southern was overmatched from the start, and never led in this game. An early run put the Hogs up 18-4 just minutes in, and they never looked back. Southern managed to hit some shots to trim the lead to ten, but Arkansas used back to back JD Notae layups to start a 15-0 run to really pull away, capped by a thunderous Moses Moody slam, and took a commanding 42-20 lead into halftime.
The second half was more of the same, though the Jaguars got just enough to keep things from getting out of hand. After the under 12 minute timeout, Moody, Notae, and Vance Jackson hit back to back to back threes to really make sure this was put away, and from there the only question was the final score. Arkansas advances to 5-0 with the win, and up next, it's an in-state battle, as Central Arkansas comes to town Saturday at 7PM.