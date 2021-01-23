Razorbacks roll to 92-71 win at Vanderbilt

Hogs win easily second in a row

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — The Arkansas men needed to big week in the worst way, and they got it. The Hogs followed their comeback win over Auburn with an easy-looking 92-71 win at Vanderbilt on Saturday. The victory moves the Razorbacks to 12-4 overall and 4-4 in SEC play.

Arkansas had struggled with slow starts in conference play; that was not the case Saturday afternoon. After a Desi Sills layup started the scoring, the Hogs didn't let up, racing to a quick 9-0 lead. Vanderbilt countered to keep things from getting out of hand, and that's about hoe things stayed, with the Razorbacks taking a 45-35 lead into halftime.

A quick 6-0 burst about five minutes into the second half gave the Hogs a 15-point cushion, and from there the only real question would be the final stat lines. Arkansas switched the turnover to assist ratio issues that had plagued them in SEC play, only turning it over 11 times compared to 22 assists. The Razorbacks shot a very good 42% from deep (8-19) while limiting the Commodores to just 27%.

Moses Moody led the way once again, finishing with 26 points and 8 rebounds, while Jalen Tate added 25 points to go along with 5 boards and 8 assists. In his third game back from an ankle injury, Justin Smith chipped in 12 pints and 7 rebounds.