Razorback Basketball

Razorbacks picked to finish 3rd in the SEC

Devo Davis named to preseason All-SEC second team

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — In the preseason SEC media poll the Arkansas Razorbacks were picked to finish third in the conference. Both Kentucky and Alabama were the teams ahead of the Hogs.

Kentucky was picked to win the 2022 SEC championship. The Wildcats finished eighth in the conference a year ago. 

Devo Davis was selected to an All-SEC  second team. 

First Team All-SEC

Jaden Shackelford – Alabama
Jahvon Quinerly – Alabama
Colin Castleton – Florida
Sahvir Wheeler – Kentucky
Iverson Molinar – Mississippi State
Scotty Pippen Jr. – Vanderbilt

Second Team All-SEC

Davonte Davis – Arkansas
Jabari Smith – Auburn
Keion Brooks Jr. – Kentucky
Kellan Grady – Kentucky
Oscar Tshiebwe – Kentucky
Darius Days – LSU

SEC Player of the Year

Scotty Pippen Jr. – Vanderbilt

Preseason Media Poll

1. Kentucky
2. Alabama
3. Arkansas
4. Tennessee
5. Auburn
6. LSU
7. Florida
8. Mississippi State
9. Ole Miss
10. Missouri
11. South Carolina
12. Texas A&M
13. Vanderbilt
14. Georgia

