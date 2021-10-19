Razorbacks picked to finish 3rd in the SEC

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — In the preseason SEC media poll the Arkansas Razorbacks were picked to finish third in the conference. Both Kentucky and Alabama were the teams ahead of the Hogs.
Kentucky was picked to win the 2022 SEC championship. The Wildcats finished eighth in the conference a year ago.
Devo Davis was selected to an All-SEC second team.
First Team All-SEC
Jaden Shackelford – Alabama
Jahvon Quinerly – Alabama
Colin Castleton – Florida
Sahvir Wheeler – Kentucky
Iverson Molinar – Mississippi State
Scotty Pippen Jr. – Vanderbilt
Second Team All-SEC
Davonte Davis – Arkansas
Jabari Smith – Auburn
Keion Brooks Jr. – Kentucky
Kellan Grady – Kentucky
Oscar Tshiebwe – Kentucky
Darius Days – LSU
SEC Player of the Year
Scotty Pippen Jr. – Vanderbilt
Preseason Media Poll
1. Kentucky
2. Alabama
3. Arkansas
4. Tennessee
5. Auburn
6. LSU
7. Florida
8. Mississippi State
9. Ole Miss
10. Missouri
11. South Carolina
12. Texas A&M
13. Vanderbilt
14. Georgia