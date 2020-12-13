Razorbacks overcome rough start to down UCA 100-75

Hogs come out on top in first regular season game against an in-state opponent in 50 years

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — The Arkansas men's basketball team last played an in-state school in 1987, when they beat Arkansas State in the NIT. The last time they hosted an Arkansas school in a scheduled, regular season contest was Arkansas Tech in 1950. That all changed Saturday night with Central Arkansas making the trip to Bud Walton.

It quickly became clear that the Purple Bears weren't satisfied with just the trip. UCA raced out to a 6-0 lead, and kept the early momentum going, back to back baskets from Rogers-native SK Shittu putting them up 22-12 and causing Eric Musselman to call a rare early timeout with 12 minutes to play in the first half.

That sparked something in the Hogs, who reeled off a 24-6 run to finally take a lead. UCA didn't give in, and the margin at halftime was just 41-35 for the Hogs.

Back to back buckets from Jalen Tate and Justin Smith built the Razorback lead to ten to start the second half. But UCA hung with the Hogs from there, trading shot for shot. Arkansas took a 14 point lead after a fast break layup from Desi Sills, but that was the largest lead Arkansas would see until the eight minute timeout, the game mostly hovering around that ten-point lead mark.

