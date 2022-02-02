Razorbacks keep it rolling, beat Georgia 99-73 for seventh straight win

Hogs propelled by Stanley Umude's career-high 31 points.

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — The Razorback men's basketball team continued it's hot streak Wednesday night in Athens, Georgia.

Arkansas withstood an early scoring flurry from Georgia, and pulled away in emphatic fashion for a 99-73 win over the Bulldogs. The victory pushes the Hogs' win streak to seven games, the second longest win streak in the SEC, after No. 1 Auburn's 18-game stretch of consecutive victories.

The standout star of the game was Stanley Umude. The former South Dakota forward had his shot going all night, scoring a career-high 31 points on 12-for-20 shooting from the field. Umude was especially hot from 3-point range, going 6-for-8.

The Razorbacks were remarkably effective in the paint in the first half. They shot 69.5% on shots within the three point line, going 16-for-23 to help build a 53-47 lead at the break.

However, the Hogs also had it going from downtown, hitting 15 triples.

In addition to Umude, two other Hogs finished in double figures scoring-wise.

JD Notae, the SEC's leading scorer, eclipsed 20 points yet again by scoring 23 points to go with nine rebounds, six assists and three steals. Jaylin Williams finished with 14 points.

Chris Lykes provided a spark off the bench in the first half, tallying nine points, but maybe more importantly, four assists with no turnovers. He finished with a team-high seven assists for the game along with four steals.

Out of the break, the Hogs came out on fire, going on a 10-2 run to give them a 63-49 lead, their largest advantage to that point.

Stanley Umude scored eight of 10 points during the run, including back to back threes that gave him 23 points through the first 23 minutes of the game.

Arkansas continued to pull away from there, pushing its lead to 20+ halfway through the 2nd half, and cruising from that point forward.