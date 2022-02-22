Razorbacks fall at home to Kentucky 78-55

Amber Ramirez scored team-high 18 on senior day.

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — The Razorback women's basketball dropped its second straight game on Sunday, falling to Kentucky 78-55.

The defeat brings Arkansas' record to 16-10 on the season, and 6-7 in SEC play.

It was senior day for Amber Ramirez, and the guard led the Hogs in scoring, posting 18 points.

Arkansas promoted the game as "23 for 23", hoping to get at least the 23rd largest crowd in program history for their #23, Ramirez.

That was accomplished as Arkansas announced a crowd of 8,292 spectators.