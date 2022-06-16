Razorbacks Draw Baylor for SEC/Big 12 Challenge

In a rematch of the 2021 NCAA Elite 8 meeting, Arkansas will face Baylor as part of the 2023 SEC/Big 12 Challenge.

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — In a rematch of the 2021 NCAA Elite 8 meeting, Arkansas will face Baylor as part of the 2023 SEC/Big 12 Challenge. The contest will be played on Jan. 28, 2023, in Waco, Texas.

Overall, the 10th annual SEC/Big 12 Challenge will feature 10 games played on the same day (Saturday, Jan. 28, 2023) in a matchup of two premier college basketball conferences. ESPN, ESPN2 and ESPNU will once again televise the Challenge. Start times and network designations will be announced at a later date.

Arkansas will play in its ninth consecutive Challenge. The Razorbacks are 4-4 in such games.

Arkansas helped the SEC win last year’s Challenge, 6-4, with a 77-68 home victory over West Virginia. It was the second year in a row the SEC won the Challenge. The SEC has lost the Challenge just one time in the last six years.