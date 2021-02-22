Razorbacks down LSU for third win in a row

Quick turnaround no issue for Arkansas in 74-64 win

BATON ROUGE, La. — The #18 Arkansas women's team had no issues with LSU on Sunday, taking down the Tigers 74-64. That makes three wins in a row for Mike Neighbors' squad, this one coming on minimal rest after beating Ole Miss on Friday night at Bud Walton.

Sunday marked the return of Destiny Slocum, who missed Friday's game with an illness. No rust for the senior, who couldn't miss, going 5-7 from deep and 11-15 from the field en-route to a 29-point performance. Chelsea Dungee chipped in 20 points, and Erynn Barnum added 12 in a game that was never as close as the final score would suggest.