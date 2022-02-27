Razorbacks defeat Mississippi State 87-79 in regular season finale

Arkansas now turns its attention to the SEC Tournament in Nashville.

STARKVILLE, Miss — The Arkansas women's basketball team closed its regular season with a 87-79 win over Mississippi State in Starkville on Sunday.

With the victory, the Razorbacks finish the regular season 17-12 overall and 7-9 in SEC play. The result also snaps a four-game losing streak for the Hogs.

Sasha Goforth had it going for the Hogs, delivering 13 first half points that helped give Arkansas a 44-39 lead at the break. Goforth finished with a team-high and season-high 20 points.