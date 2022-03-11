Razorbacks defeat LSU for third time this season, advance to SEC Tournament semifinals

Big second half lifts Arkansas to the 79-67 victory in Tampa.

TAMPA, Fla. — The Arkansas men's basketball team picked up its third and most important victory over LSU this season Friday in Tampa.

A second-half blitz lifted the Razorbacks over the Tigers 79-67 in the SEC Tournament quarterfinals, advancing the Hogs to Saturday's semis against Texas A&M.

Arkansas went into halftime with a 29-26 lead thanks to a Chris Lykes jumper at the buzzer that capped a sloppy offensive half for both teams.

But then the Hogs came out on fire out of the break, starting the second-half on a 13-0 run that pushed the advantage to 42-26.

Au'Diese Toney and Stanley Umude each knocked down three-pointers during the run that was sparked by a fast break dunk from Trey Wade.

JD Notae tallied 19 points, while the Hogs also got major contributions from Chris Lykes and Au'Diese Toney, with Toney back in the lineup after returning from injury.

Lykes went on a personal 7-0 run in the second half to give Arkansas a 69-55 lead, part of a 18-point to go with three steals on the day.

As for Toney, he tallied a double-double by scoring 22 points to go with 10 rebounds.