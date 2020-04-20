Razorback wrap up recruiting class with KK Robinson

Bryant native joins top-10 recruiting class

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Arkansas Sports Information

Khalen “KK” Robinson, a four-star recruit from Bryant who attends Oak Hill (Va.) Academy, has signed a National Letter of Intent with Arkansas, Razorback head coach Eric Musselman announced. Robinson is a consensus top 100 recruit in the nation.

This past season, Robinson was named to the MaxPreps Virginia All-State first team with two other of his Oak Hill teammates. He averaged 10.7 points, 7.5 assists, 4.8 rebounds and 3.7 steals per game. Robinson helped lead his team to a 37-3 record and a final ranking of #7 in the ESPN poll.

Robinson (6-0, 170) is ranked at No. 67 overall and 15th as a point guard by Rivals while ESPN puts him a #82. ESPN also ranks him the 20th-best point guard in the nation as well as the #2 rated player from Arkansas. Meanwhile, 247Sports Composite has him at No. 71 in the class of 2020. 247Sports spotted him at No. 76 in the nation, the 11th-best point guard in the nation and the sixth-best player out of Virginia.

Robinson averaged 18 points, 4.5 rebounds, three assists and three steals as a junior at Bryant High School while leading the Hornets to the Class 6A state championship game. He was tabbed honorable mention All-State on the Arkansas Sports Media Super Team.

Robinson was named to the 2018 and 2019 Arkansas 7A All-State team as well as the 3A All-State team in 2017 when playing for Episcopal Collegiate HS.

Name HT WT Pos. Hometown / High School (Previous School)

Davonte Davis 6-4 175 G Jacksonville, Ark. / Jacksonville HS

Vance Jackson 6-9 230 F Pasadena, Calif. / Prolific Prep (Univ. of New Mexico)

Moses Moody 6-6 200 G Little Rock, Ark. / Montverde (Fla.) Academy

Khalen Robinson 6-0 170 G Bryant, Ark. / Oak Hill (Va.) Academy

Jalen Tate 6-6 175 G Pickerington, Ohio / Pickerington Central HS (Northern Kentucky Univ.)