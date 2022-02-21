Razorback men's basketball moves up to No. 18 in AP Poll

Arkansas climbs five spots after wins over Missouri and Tennessee.

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark — For the first time since early December, the Razorback men's basketball team is ranked in the top-20 in the AP Poll.

In Monday's latest rankings, Arkansas (21-6, 10-4) climbed five spots from No. 23 to No. 18.

Trending up 📈 pic.twitter.com/txifPPvzvQ — #18 Arkansas Razorback Men's Basketball 🐗 (@RazorbackMBB) February 21, 2022

The move comes after a 2-0 week for the Hogs, in which they defeated Missouri 76-57 on the road, and then took down previously No. 16-ranked Tennessee 58-48 at Bud Walton Arena.

The Volunteers dropped one spot to No. 17, one spot ahead of the Razorbacks.

Arkansas remains in the thick of the SEC title race, in third place and just two games behind the leading No. 3-ranked Auburn Tigers.

The Hogs sit just one game back of No. 6 Kentucky, who Arkansas will host on Saturday at 1 p.m. on Channel 5.