Razorback guard Jaxson Robinson entering transfer portal

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Arkansas Razorback guard, and Jada, Okla. native, Jaxson Robinson has announced he will be entering the college basketball transfer portal.
Robinson took to Twitter to make the announcement.
Robinson averaged 3.4 points, 1.3 rebounds and 0.4 assists during the 2021-22 season for the Razorbacks, according to ESPN.
He transferred from Texas A&M in Arkansas in 2021 and was a four-star recruit coming out of high school.
