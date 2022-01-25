x
Razorback basketball recruits selected for McDonald's All-American team

Nick Smith, Jr. and Jordan Walsh were selected for the team on Tuesday, Jan. 25.
Credit: Arkansas Athletics

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Arkansas basketball's future is looking bright. For the first time since 1988, two 2022 Razorback basketball signees have been named to the McDonald's All-American team. 

Nick Smith, Jr. and Jordan Walsh were selected for the team on Tuesday, Jan. 25. Both Razorback-commits will play in the 2022 McDonald's All-American game on March 39 in Chicago's Wintrust Arena.  

The last time the Razorbacks had two McDonald's All-Americans in its signing class was 1988 when top prospects Todd Day and Lee Mayberry made the team. Bobby Portis was also named a McDonald's All-American in 2013 ahead of playing for the Hogs. 

Smith, from North Little Rock, is one of the top draft prospects for the 2023 NBA Draft. Walsh of Branson, Mo. has been ranked in ESPN's top 10 2022 recruiting class. Both have Razorback fans excited for what's next in Bud Walton Arena. 

