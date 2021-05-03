Ole Miss stuns #13 Arkansas in SEC Tournament

Hogs fall to Ole Miss

On Thursday the #13 Razorbacks were stunned by Ole Miss in the second round of the SEC Tournament. The Hogs now await their seeding for the NCAA Tournament.

Arkansas shot just 18% in the games opening minutes and went over four minutes without a bucket.

Arkansas went just 1-8 from beyond the arc in the first quarter. Ole Miss led by double-digits after the frame.

Seven points was the Razorbacks lowest scoring quarter of the year. Chelsea Dungee had one point.

Dungee though, would hit back to back threes in the second to get Arkansas within five. Destiny Slocum would give the Hogs their first lead of the game with a deep three.

Ole Miss would take a 33-28 lead into halftime. Shakira Austin had 16 points for the Rebels.

Arkansas erases the double-digit deficit with ease, but Ole Miss still up 33-28 at the break. Dungee had 11 in the second quarter. — Jacob Seus (@5NEWSJacobSeus) March 5, 2021

Ole Miss would push its lead to eight in the 3rd quarter. Arkansas was shooting just 37%.

Dungee was the only Razorback in double figures with 19 points. Destiny Slocum would bury a deep three to beat the buzzer in the 3rd. Arkansas trailed 53-52 headed into the final quarter.

Austin would give Ole Miss a ten point lead with 3:43 to play. She had surpassed her career high with 29 points. Arkansas was held to single digits in two separate quarters tonight.

The Razorbacks were a one and done in the SEC Tournament as Ole Miss went on to win, It's the Rebels first win the tournament since 2018.