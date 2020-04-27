Northside's Wolfenbarger commits to Razorbacks

Jersey is ranked as nation's No. 18 recruit

FORT SMITH, Ark. — The pipeline from Fort Smith Northside to the University of Arkansas has been a good one in recent years for the Razorbacks' basketball squad and now the same can be said on the women's side.

Northside's Jersey Wolfenbarger announced her commitment to the Razorbacks on Monday afternoon. The 6-foot-4 junior has offers to Oregon, Notre Dame, Mississippi State and many others.

Wolfenbarger averaged 18.8 points, 6.1 rebounds and 3.9 assists per game for the Lady Bears last season as they won 26 games and reached the 6A state semifinals.