Moses Moody declares for NBA Draft

Moody becomes first one and done in Arkansas history

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Arkansas freshman Moses Moody announced on ESPN"s "The Jump" that he is hiring an agent and will declare for the NBA draft. Moody is the first Razorback one and done in program history.

The SEC Freshman of the year averaged 16.8 points during his only season with the team. Moody was the first Razorback freshman to make an All-American team, helping Arkansas to get its first Elite 8 since 1995.

The Little Rock native was the highest-rated high school player to sign with Arkansas since five-star Bobby Portis in 2013.