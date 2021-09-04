x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »

Fort Smith/Fayetteville News | 5newsonline KFSM 5NEWS | Get the local news and weather where you live from 5NEWS. Covering Fort Smith, Fayetteville, Bentonville, and all of Northwest Arkansas and the River Valley.

Razorback Basketball

Moses Moody declares for NBA Draft

Moody becomes first one and done in Arkansas history

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Arkansas freshman Moses Moody announced on ESPN"s "The Jump" that he is hiring an agent and will declare for the NBA draft. Moody is the first Razorback one and done in program history. 

The SEC Freshman of the year averaged 16.8 points during his only season with the team. Moody was the first Razorback freshman to make an All-American team, helping Arkansas to get its first Elite 8 since 1995. 

The Little Rock native was the highest-rated high school player to sign with Arkansas since five-star Bobby Portis in 2013. 

The 2021 NBA draft is set for July 29th. 

RELATED: Diamond Hogs rock Trojans, 10-3

RELATED: Burnside breaks Razorbacks home run record