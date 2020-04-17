Moody signs with Razorbacks

Guard is highest rated prospect to sign with Arkansas since Bobby Portis in 2013

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Arkansas Sports Information

Moses Moody has signed a National Letter of Intent, Razorback head coach Eric Musselman announced today. Moody, who hails from Little Rock and attends Montverde (Fla.) Academy, is rated 38th on the ESPN Top 100 and 247Sports puts him as the eighth-best shooting guard in the nation.

Moody (6-6, 195) is also the highest-rated player to sign with Arkansas since five-star (#16 national rank) Bobby Portis in 2013.

“Moses is such a complete player and fits our stylistic play so well with his versatility,” Musselman said. “He has the ability to score inside, off the bounce and from deep 3-point range. He can create shots for himself as well as create open shots for his teammates. He is an excellent rebounder for his position. He is a very good defender with his length and can guard a point guard, an off guard or a small forward.

“Moses has great maturity for an incoming freshman,” Musselman added. “It’s not often you can look at a freshman and feel like he has leadership qualities. He is an incredible teammate who is incredibly unselfish.”

Last November, Moody was one of 50 players in the nation named to the Atlanta Tipoff Club’s watch list for the 2020 Jersey Mike’s Naismith Trophy, given to the top high school player. At season’s end, Moody was tabbed MaxPreps All-American Honorable Mention – being one of the top 50 players in America to be recognized (along with three other of his Montverde teammates).

In addition to his ESPN ranking, 247Sports Composite tabs Moody at No. 45 nationally and Rivals has him rated as the 54th best player in the country as well as the 13th-best small forward. Moody is the top-ranked player from the state of Arkansas by ESPN and the #7 rated player playing in Florida by 247Sports.

This past season, Moody averaged 11.6 points 3.3 rebounds and 1.8 assists while shooting 60.1 percent from the field, 46.9 percent from 3-point range and 82.1 percent from the free throw line this season. Moody helped Montverde earn the nation’s consensus #1 ranking, going 25-0 in the regular season.

Moody, a two-year starter at Montverde, led Brad Beal Elite in scoring (17.7 ppg) on the 2019 Nike EYBL (Elite Youth Basketball League) circuit and was named All-EYBL honorable mention. He was selected to be a part of Pangos All American Camp, NBPA Top 100 Camp, Team USA U17 training camp and USA Basketball Junior minicamp.