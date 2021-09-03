Moody, Notae receive SEC season awards

Moody named top freshman by coaches and AP

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — The SEC coaches have cast their votes, and plenty of love coming in for the Hogs. Moses Moody was named SEC Freshman of the Year, while JD Notae picked up SEC Sixth Man of the Year honors. Moody was also named First Team All-SEC and put on the SEC All-freshman team.

SEC Player of the Year and Coach of the Year are both headed to Alabama, with Herb Jones and Nate Oats respectively. The AP versions of the honors went much the same way, with Moody named first-team All-SEC and SEC Newcomer of the year. In the AP, Moody received four player of the year votes to Jones' 5.

Congratulations @moses_moody3! Earning 3 honors as @SEC Freshman of the Year, First Team All-SEC, and SEC All-Freshman Team. What a tremendous accomplishment! pic.twitter.com/BCqOXwY2rQ — Eric Musselman (@EricPMusselman) March 9, 2021

First Team All-SEC

Herbert Jones, Alabama

John Petty Jr., Alabama

Moses Moody, Arkansas

Tre Mann, Florida

Cameron Thomas, LSU

Devontae Shuler, Ole Miss

Dru Smith, Missouri

Scotty Pippen Jr., Vanderbilt

Second Team All-SEC

Jaden Shackelford, Alabama

Colin Castleton, Florida

Sahvir Wheeler, Georgia

Javonte Smart, LSU

Trendon Watford, LSU

D.J. Stewart Jr., Mississippi State

Jeremiah Tilmon, Missouri

AJ Lawson, South Carolina

All-Freshman Team

Joshua Primo, Alabama

Moses Moody, Arkansas

Sharife Cooper, Auburn

KD Johnson, Georgia

Isaiah Jackson, Kentucky

Cameron Thomas, LSU

Keon Johnson, Tennessee

Jaden Springer, Tennessee

All-Defensive Team

Herbert Jones, Alabama

Isaiah Jackson, Kentucky

Abdul Ado, Mississippi State

Dru Smith, Missouri

Yves Pons, Tennessee