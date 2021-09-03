Moody, Notae receive SEC season awards

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — The SEC coaches have cast their votes, and plenty of love coming in for the Hogs. Moses Moody was named SEC Freshman of the Year, while JD Notae picked up SEC Sixth Man of the Year honors. Moody was also named First Team All-SEC and put on the SEC All-freshman team.
SEC Player of the Year and Coach of the Year are both headed to Alabama, with Herb Jones and Nate Oats respectively. The AP versions of the honors went much the same way, with Moody named first-team All-SEC and SEC Newcomer of the year. In the AP, Moody received four player of the year votes to Jones' 5.
First Team All-SEC
Herbert Jones, Alabama
John Petty Jr., Alabama
Moses Moody, Arkansas
Tre Mann, Florida
Cameron Thomas, LSU
Devontae Shuler, Ole Miss
Dru Smith, Missouri
Scotty Pippen Jr., Vanderbilt
Second Team All-SEC
Jaden Shackelford, Alabama
Colin Castleton, Florida
Sahvir Wheeler, Georgia
Javonte Smart, LSU
Trendon Watford, LSU
D.J. Stewart Jr., Mississippi State
Jeremiah Tilmon, Missouri
AJ Lawson, South Carolina
All-Freshman Team
Joshua Primo, Alabama
Moses Moody, Arkansas
Sharife Cooper, Auburn
KD Johnson, Georgia
Isaiah Jackson, Kentucky
Cameron Thomas, LSU
Keon Johnson, Tennessee
Jaden Springer, Tennessee
All-Defensive Team
Herbert Jones, Alabama
Isaiah Jackson, Kentucky
Abdul Ado, Mississippi State
Dru Smith, Missouri
Yves Pons, Tennessee
Coach of the Year: Nate Oats, Alabama
Player of the Year: Herbert Jones, Alabama
Scholar-Athlete of the Year: Dylan Disu, Vanderbilt
Freshman of the Year: Moses Moody, Arkansas
Sixth-Man of the Year: JD Notae, Arkansas
Defensive Player of the Year: Herbert Jones, Alabama
