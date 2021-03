It's Moody's third time winning the honor this season

On Monday the SEC announced that Arkansas freshman guard Moses Moody has been named SEC Co-Freshman of the week alongside LSU's Cameron Thomas.

Moody scored 28 in two straight games. He went a combined 19-of-30 from the field, 9-of-17 from beyond the arc and 9-of-10 at the free throw line. The Razorbacks won both games.

Razorbacks will be back in action Friday March 12 when they open up SEC Tournament play in the quarterfinals.