Hogs add new face to basketball staff

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Arkansas head coach Eric Musselman has named Mike Ekanem director of player development for the Razorback men’s basketball program.

Ekanem, who worked on Musselman’s Nevada staff, spent the last two seasons as the director of scouting for Texas A&M men’s basketball.

“We are extremely excited about Mike being a part of our staff,” Musselman said. “Mike was a great asset to us at the University of Nevada and we look forward to the opportunity to work together again. Mike understands our culture, our philosophies for recruiting and our ‘X’s and O’s.’ Mike also has an NBA background, having worked with the San Antonio Spurs, which will be vital in recruiting and with our current student-athletes.”

Excited to announce the addition of Mike Ekanem to our staff! Having previously worked with Mike, he understands our culture and philosophies. Mike also has an NBA background having worked with the @spurs which will be a great addition to our staff’s NBA experience! pic.twitter.com/qiD5Bf0TmW — Eric Musselman (@EricPMusselman) June 22, 2021

Ekanem spent the 2018-19 season at Nevada as the multimedia specialist. Prior to his time at Nevada, he spent four years at Memphis as a special assistant for two seasons before serving as the video coordinator and recruiting assistant. He coordinated both video and social media for the Tigers and assisted with opponent scouting and recruiting.

Before arriving at Memphis, he worked at Louisiana Tech as an assistant women’s basketball coach for the 2013-14 season. In that role, he oversaw recruiting, scheduling, camps and guard development.

Ekanem spent six seasons working for Spurs Sports and Entertainment as a basketball operations assistant for the San Antonio Spurs and as director of video and athletic performance for the San Antonio Stars of the WNBA. For both organizations, he assisted in practice and game preparation, video, skill development and strength and conditioning.

A Houston native, Ekanem graduated from Texas Lutheran with a bachelor’s degree in 2005. Ekanem was an all-conference player and four-year letterwinner for the Bulldogs and played professionally overseas.